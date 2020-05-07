Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.46, 377,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 455,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $873.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.65.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.