Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of STND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338. Standard AVB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Standard AVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

