Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $1.55 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

