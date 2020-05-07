Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Standex Int’l has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Standex Int’l has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex Int’l to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Standex Int’l stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 6,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.36. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69. The stock has a market cap of $569.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut their target price on Standex Int’l from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

