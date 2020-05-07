Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,488. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

