Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.34, 12,075,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 3,947,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other news, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $83,489,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Store Capital by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Store Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

