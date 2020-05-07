Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,189,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,688. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $974.20 million, a P/E ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.