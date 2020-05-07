Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 36,814 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. 13,335,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916,340. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $164.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.