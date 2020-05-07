Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 57,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

