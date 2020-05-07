Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. 1,162,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

