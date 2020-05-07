SunTrust Banks Boosts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $30.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) had its price objective raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 252,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,095. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

