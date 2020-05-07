Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 111,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sykes Enterprises Company Profile
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.
