SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of SYSCO worth $189,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

SYY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 4,513,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,101. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

