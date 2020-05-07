Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
Systemax has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
SYX stock remained flat at $$19.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 50,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Systemax has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
