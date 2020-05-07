TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Reduced by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,864 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 6.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of TE Connectivity worth $459,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after acquiring an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after acquiring an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.55.

TEL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,087. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

