Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.86. The stock had a trading volume of 617,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,913. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

