Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.06. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

