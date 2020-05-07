Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hilton Hotels makes up 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.90. 4,737,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,678. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

