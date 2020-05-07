Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

SPLV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 4,841,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

