Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Up 6.4%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, 252,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 447,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telenav by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

