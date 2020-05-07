Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Monday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 228,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,081. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

