Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24 on July 13th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Monday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 228,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Tesco has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

TSCDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

