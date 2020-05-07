The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231,823 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

WU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 6,904,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,820.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

