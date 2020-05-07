TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up approximately 0.6% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guardant Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 53,560.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $632,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,802 shares in the company, valued at $719,629.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock worth $32,384,431 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,444. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

