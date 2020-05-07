Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

TRMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 41,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

TRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

