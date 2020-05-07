Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,812 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,000,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

