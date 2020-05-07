Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Earnings Beat

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $156.24 and last traded at $155.50, approximately 902,268 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 630,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after buying an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after buying an additional 199,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

