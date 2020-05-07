Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) shares traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.42, 1,344,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average session volume of 352,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

