Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $162,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $431,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,848. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

