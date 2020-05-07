Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $923,806.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000406 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

