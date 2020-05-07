Veros Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,987.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Veros has a total market cap of $224,462.67 and approximately $11,987.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02118264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00172228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

