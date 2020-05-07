Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140,343 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.52% of Landstar System worth $239,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

LSTR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 162,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

