Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 384,127 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $167,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 585,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,807. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $187.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.