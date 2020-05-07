Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,369,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $345,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 18,120,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

