Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 247,041 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.91% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $171,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,792,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $582,292. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 2,762,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

