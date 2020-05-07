Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 343,452 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.93% of Highwoods Properties worth $218,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 582,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

