Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Xcel Energy worth $209,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

NYSE:XEL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,177. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

