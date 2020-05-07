Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $174,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.28. 207,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

