Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 983.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Hill-Rom worth $174,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 317,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,766. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.