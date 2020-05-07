Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $159.06 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of E*TRADE Financial worth $159,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Shares of ETFC traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 4,001,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.