Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $191.99 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 110.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $191,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 101,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,363. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

