Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $215.94 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $215,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

PSA stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 1,252,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

