Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $320 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,870 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $319,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 2,964,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

