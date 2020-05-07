Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,998 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS comprises about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.82% of MAXIMUS worth $253,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MAXIMUS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MAXIMUS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 525,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.91.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

