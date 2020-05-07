Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,818,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.36. 3,397,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

