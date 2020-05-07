Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,775,235 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $149,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -212.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.