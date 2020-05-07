Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 276,250 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,250 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $242,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 799,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,708. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

