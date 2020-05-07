Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 106,615 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 106,615 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $285,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.87. 9,302,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

