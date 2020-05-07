Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 344,428 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $183,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 170,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,005. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

