Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 934,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,384.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

